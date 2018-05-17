Scott Disick Slammed Over Son Reign’s Long Hair

Once again, Scott Disick finds himself at the center of controversy.

Scott Disick has recently come under fire after posting a photo of his son, Reign Disick.

Yesterday, the father-of-three took to his popular Instagram page to post a photo of his youngest son. In the picture, Reign Disick is leaning back and looking relaxed. The 3-year-old is dressed casually as he clutches one of his feet with both of his hands. You can barely see the tot’s face as his long, brown hair is sweeping across his face, covering most of it.

In the caption of the image, Disick refers to Reign as his “little jungle boy.” The photo received a ton of interest, with over 334,000 likes as well as 1,100-plus comments in less than 24 hours of being posted. Many of Disick’s fans had positive things to say about the sweet picture, but a handful of other fans took the opportunity to slam Disick for letting his son’s hair grow so long.

“Haircut!!!!! Dude looks like a lady.”

“Thought this was his sister smh,” another fan quipped.

A few other fans claimed that Scott was a neglectful father for not giving his child a haircut. But after seeing a few negative comments, some fans clapped back at the haters, letting Scott know that he’s doing a good job as a father.

“Hes gorgeous EXACTLY THE WAY HE IS. Go Scott Go! Fathers Love.”

This is not the first time that Disick has come under fire for a post on his Instagram account. The 34-year-old has also been roasted on social media for posting photos with his much-younger girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who is 19-years-old. In one photo posted to his account back in January, Richie and Disick sat at the base of a helicopter with Disick in his swim shorts and a black tee and Sofia in a little black bikini.

Many fans who commented on the photo were sure to point out the 15-year age difference between the two, while countless others claimed that Disick was just using Richie to get back at Kourtney and make her jealous.

“When you only used her to Get Kourtney jealous.”

“How can a grown man date a teen after being with a grown women? She looks like his daughter just saying,” another fan commented.

Richie’s famous father, American Idol judge Lionel Richie, is also unsure of the couple. According to People, Richie spoke out about his daughter’s relationship with Disick, saying that it was “just a phase.” He also said that he told his daughter that he doesn’t really know what to think, so he will just be his cheerful self and move on.