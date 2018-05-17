Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Arrive At Windsor Castle For Royal Wedding Rehearsal

The Royals arrived at Windsor Castle for the wedding rehearsal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially arrived at Windsor Castle for their royal wedding rehearsal. This marks the first time the couple have been seen together in public since last month.

According to a May 17 report by E! Online, Meghan Markle wore a cream colored blouse as she smiled at fans who were shouting and waving at the soon-to-be princess. Meghan’s engagement ring was on full display as she arrived at the castle, while Prince Harry donned a gray suit.

Meghan Markle’s future in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also arrived at Windsor Castle to partake in the festivities. The couple arrived in a car driven by William just behind Meghan and Harry.

TMZ reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are practicing for the royal wedding at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has yet to be seen at the wedding rehearsal. There are rumors circulating that Doria could be the one to walk Meghan down the aisle since her father, Thomas Markle, is unable to attend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle allegedly wants her mother to walk her down the aisle in the absence of her father, who suffered a heart attack last week and was forced to undergo surgery just days before the royal wedding. While it has yet to be confirmed who will do the honor of walking Mehan down the aisle, it seems that there are three viable options.

Doria Ragland may be allowed to escort her daughter toward her future husband on the big day, or a member of Prince Harry’s family could do it. It has been reported that there is a possibility that Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who is also serving as the best man at the royal wedding, will take over the duty, or that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will be given the honor of stepping in for Meghan’s absent father.

According to Us Weekly, the royal wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19, at Saint George’s Chapel. Around 600 people were said to be invited to the ceremony, and the event will air on television around 7 a.m. in the United States.