Royal Wedding Livestream: Where To Watch Free Live Video Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Ceremony

Those who want to watch a livestream of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will be in luck, with plenty of options to view the entire ceremony online no matter where you happen to be watching across the globe.

The nuptials between the man sixth in line to the British throne and his American actress love has drawn worldwide attention and is expected to draw hundreds of millions of viewers around the globe. Many who are unable to make it to a television (or who live in countries where the wedding will not be broadcast) will be looking to watch a livestream of the royal wedding — and a number of websites are ready to oblige them, including the BBC.

The BBC normally charges a subscription fee for its online livestream, but said it is waiving that fee in recognition of the historic occasion. Those who want to watch a livestream of the royal wedding through the government-sponsored broadcasting outlet can check it out here. There will also be a livestream on BBC America that can be found here.

The 2018 royal wedding is expected to draw even more viewers than the ceremony between Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. As The Guardian reported, the broadcasts of the ceremony in the United States are expected to top the 23 million Americans who watched Prince William’s wedding, and the wedding could draw enormous media revenue.

“Over the course of 2018 we can expect to see media revenues related directly to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle run as high as $100m,” media analyst Mike Bloxham told the outlet. “Everything attached to the American princess carries advertising inventory at an increased premium of one sort or another.”

In the U.K., the buzz leading up to the royal wedding has been building for weeks. Thousands gathered this week for dress rehearsals put on by the British Armed Forces, and memorabilia featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has already filled the shelves across England.

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

There are plenty of other options for those looking for a livestream of the royal wedding. There will also be coverage on ABC, CNN, TLC, and CBS. Those watching the royal wedding from Australia will be able to find a livestream through Channel 9. Techly has information on how to find the online coverage here.