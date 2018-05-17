Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Hint At Baby Son’s Arrival On Twitter

Couple happily welcomes child number two.

It looks like Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend welcomed their baby boy into the world.

According to a Page Six report, the couple announced their son’s arrival via Twitter with a cute celebratory tweet late Wednesday. The announcement simply said, “Somebody’s herherrrrrrre!” with lots of baby bottle and hugging face emojis after the text. The 32-year-old model and the 39-year-old singer announced the pregnancy in November, and the baby’s due date was in June, so he may have arrived slightly early.

The little boy joins his sister, Luna, 2. Teigen hasn’t been shy about her postpartum body or the depression she suffered after giving birth the first time. She shared her stretch marks and kept things real in general, winning her plenty of fans in the process.

People reported that the baby’s birth came just one week after Chrissy told the world the pregnancy had lost its charm. Like many expecting mothers, she had reached the stage where all she wanted to do was get the show on the road, so she could hold her baby and focus on recovering from childbirth and learning how being a mother the second time.

Legend and Teigen knew of the pregnancy from the time she was 11 days pregnant because the couple did IVF treatments. That’s one reason why she felt she’d been pregnant forever. However, fans felt the pregnancy seemed short due to the fact that they held off letting the world in on their good news until last November.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! ???????????????? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

As for Luna, she knew she had a baby brother coming, but Teigen expressed her doubts that the little girl really understood what everything meant.

This adorable couple welcomes their son into an 11-year relationship. They met in 2007 on the set of the music video for John’s song “Stereo.” Things just moved on from there. Although their official relationship didn’t begin there, that’s the day they started “hanging out.” Ultimately, they got engaged in 2011 and married in 2013.

After experiencing fertility struggles, they welcomed Luna in April, 2016, and now, just over two years later, their son joins them, making them a family of four. So far they haven’t announced the baby’s name or shared a picture of him.