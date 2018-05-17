Impact Wrestling Exec Talks Chances Of Enzo Amore Joining Company After Sexual Assault Probe Dropped

Impact Wrestling co-EVP Don Callis believes that one should 'never say never' when it comes to someone like Amore.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore confirmed through his lawyer on Wednesday that police are no longer investigating him for an alleged sexual assault he was accused of committing in October. With Amore teasing a return to the “entertainment industry” and looking forward to reconnecting with the fans who supported him in his pro wrestling career, it’s not clear whether WWE would want to rehire him. However, Impact Wrestling co-Executive Vice President Don Callis believes it wouldn’t be farfetched to hire the controversial 31-year-old grappler, should the opportunity present itself.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Callis appeared at a media teleconference on Wednesday, and was asked what he feels about possibly hiring Enzo Amore as one of Impact Wrestling’s newest talents. Amore was fired by WWE in January after he supposedly failed to inform management of the Phoenix Police Department’s investigation into his sexual assault case before reports of the alleged incident became public.

“Never say never,” said Callis, who had previously worked as a manager and on-air personality for several promotions, including WWE, ECW, and Impact Wrestling.

“You evaluate talent based on need and what you’re looking to do. We have a long-term plan for how we engage with talent in terms of who’s going to be on the roster, what roster spots we need filled, etcetera. It’s not as much of a random thing. As with any other talent, I think time will tell.”

As reported by WrestleZone, Enzo Amore took to Twitter on Wednesday, posting a statement from his lawyer, Tom Cargill, which stated that the Phoenix Police Department recently informed Amore (real name Eric Arndt) that his sexual assault case would no longer be investigated due to “insufficient evidence.” The statement also noted that Amore was not contacted by police officers regarding the claims that he had assaulted a woman in a Phoenix hotel room in October, and that his accuser “exhibited a complete lack of truth or credibility.”

While it was also stressed that he is working on what should be his “next venture in the entertainment industry,” there has been no word of Enzo Amore making a wrestling comeback, may it be with WWE, Impact Wrestling, or any other company. But if Impact does take interest in him, he won’t be the promotion’s only ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion who was recently suspended or fired by WWE amid legal controversies.

Earlier this week, several publications, including the Inquisitr, reported that Rich Swann will be taking part in Impact’s June 1 and June 2 television tapings. Swann was arrested in December for an alleged physical argument he had with his wife, and left the WWE two months later, not long after the charges against him were dropped and his indefinite suspension was lifted.