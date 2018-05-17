Jenna Dewan Hints At Engagement For Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

"They're, like, annoyingly cute," Jenna's 'World of Dance' co-star Ne-Yo said of JLo and A-Rod.

Jenna Dewan is teasing that an engagement could soon be on the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, the actress admitted that she’s pretty confident that JLo and A-Rod – who have been dating for more than a year – will soon be heading down the aisle together.

When asked about the swirling engagement rumors that are surrounding Jennifer and Alex right now, Jenna revealed that she firmly believes that Lopez – her co-star on NBC’s dance competition World of Dance – will soon have an engagement ring on her finger from her boyfriend.

“I mean, I’m sure that’s happening,” Dewan, who recently announced her surprising divorce from husband Channing Tatum after around nine years of marriage, told the outlet.

Dewan’s fellow World of Dance co-star Ne-Yo then went on to joke about the loved-up couple’s intense PDA which they often show off on social media and at big events.

“If you’ve ever seen the two of them together, it’s pretty much the next step,” the “Miss Independent” singer joked of Jennifer and Alex’s affinity for showing their affections towards one another after Jenna teased a possible upcoming engagement.

“They’re, like, annoyingly cute,” he continued of the couple, joking that he often wants to say, “Like, stop touching each other.”

Jennifer’s World of Dance co-star’s latest comments regarding a possible wedding come amid a whole lot of speculation surrounding whether or not the twosome will be walking down the aisle together soon.

Even Lopez has been open about wanting to marry the former baseball star after singing about an engagement in her new Spanish language single “El Anillo.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Lopez sings about wanting a ring in the track and even confirmed that the song is about Rodriguez in several interviews.

Per E! Online, JLo spoke about getting engaged again during an interview with Beats 1 where she said that she and A-Rod are “good” at the moment and aren’t rushing into things when it comes to marriage.

“We’re good right now. I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail,” Jennifer said, referring to her past marriages to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, all of which ended in divorce. She was also famously engaged to Ben Affleck though the two called off the engagement shortly before their wedding.

As for Alex, he was previously been married to former wife Cynthia Scurtis for six years between 2002 and 2008.

“I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course,” JLo then continued of getting married again in the interview last month. “We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

Alex then responded to the story behind the song while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this month.

Fallon asked Rodriguez on the late night NBC show if he had any plans to get down on one knee and propose anytime soon, to which ET revealed the athlete jokingly responded that he wasn’t thinking about that just yet.

“I wasn’t thinking about it. When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know!” Alex teased of getting engaged.