‘One Piece’ Chapter 905 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

What do you think will happen in 'One Piece' Chapter 905?

One Piece Chapter 905 won’t be coming out soon, as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week hiatus. Oda usually makes an announcement on the final page of the manga whenever he will be taking a break. However, it seems like he forgot to mention it in the latest release, resulting in most fans waiting for One Piece Chapter 905. Luckily, trusted One Piece sources like Oro Jackson and One Piece Forum recently confirmed that Oda won’t be releasing a new chapter this week.

With the upcoming chapter set to be officially available next week, fans at One Piece Forum can’t help but make their own predictions regarding what will happen next. Badazz D Zoro believes that Monkey D. Dragon’s declaration of war against the Celestial Dragons will force the World Government to tighten their security in the upcoming Reverie. Four commanders of the Revolutionary Army have already demonstrated their power in the previous chapter, and the news about their victory against Peachbeard is expected to spread worldwide.

The newest Navy Admiral, Ryokugyu, aka Green Bull, is expected to make his first appearance in One Piece Chapter 905. As of now, there is no official information available about Ryokugyu, but in the Dressrosa Arc, Donquixote Doflamingo called him and Navy Admiral Fujitora “beasts.”

Another One Piece fan, Zeek, predicted that One Piece Chapter 905 will give more updates regarding the nearing event. These include the powerful marines and members of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, who could show up in the Reverie. Zeek also expected to get new information about Edward Weevil, a self-proclaimed son of the late Whitebeard, who is currently finding the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates and Monkey D. Luffy.

Aside from the Reverie, some fans want to have an update regarding what happened to the Germa 66, Jinbe, and the Sun Pirates after the Whole Cake Island arc came to an end. All of them served as shields to let the Strawhat Pirates escape safely from Big Mom’s territory. Luffy tried to look for some information about Jinbe in the newspaper delivered by the News Coo, but the only thing mentioned is the removal of the Germa 66 from the World Government.