‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For May 18: Bill’s Wheeling & Dealing May Bear Fruit With Wyatt & Steffy

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that Bill may get everything he wants.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 18, reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) dreams may come true if Wyatt (Darin Brooks) looks the other way and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) settles for the promise of stability. It seems that despite his underhanded scheming coming to light, the publications mogul may still be in control of the situation.

By playing to Wyatt’s need for the promise of power and Steffy’s desire to have a family, he may still come away the winner. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Bill may convince Steffy on Friday, May 18.

Wyatt was very upset when he found out that his father had manipulated him. Bill had instructed Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to make it seem as if he and Steffy had spent some romantic time in his office. Bold and the Beautiful viewers witnessed how Wyatt had fallen for the treachery and gone running to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) what he had witnessed. This time, Wyatt doesn’t go straight to his brother to tell him the truth, but first told Katie (Heather Tom) what he had found out. Katie shocked Wyatt by encouraging him to keep quiet and not to tell Liam the truth. This comes after Wyatt promised his brother earlier this week to always tell him the truth concerning his marriage.

Bill positions himself as her perfect match to a heartbroken and blindsided Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hf5WEoizCp #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wlFADcD9MO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 7, 2018

Wyatt was furious when he found out that he was just a pawn in his dad’s master plan. He rallied against him and pointed out that he had ruined Steffy and Liam’s marriage. He was furious and wanted Bill’s lies exposed. Once again, Bill dangled the keys of Spencer Publications keys in front of him and together with the keys of his Ferrari, he was sure that Wyatt would keep mum about his father’s indiscretions.

Wyatt makes his way to Katie’s, and instead of her encouraging him to tell his brother the truth, she tells him to keep his silence. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will tell Wyatt to make a deal with the devil.

Wyatt threatens Bill and accuses him of trying to buy him off in order to keep his secret safe. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PlOudy6fjW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/embLK9VDPu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 16, 2018

B&B fans will remember that Wyatt and Katie had to break off their engagement. Bill threatened to take away their son, Will, if they did not stop their relationship. To the world, they have broken up, but in reality, these two lovebirds are still seeing each other. Spoilers suggest that Katie may decide to convince Wyatt that he can have it all. Katie could have her son, Wyatt could have Spencer Publications, and they could even get married if they play their cards right.

TODAY: Wyatt shares his dilemma with Katie. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2XLSaZn2cO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 17, 2018

In the meantime, Bill will appeal to Steffy once again. Now that Liam and Hope are engaged and getting married, he believes that she might be receptive to his advances. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that Bill will take Steffy for a walk down memory lane and remind her of their history. B&B fans will remember that their relationship started when Steffy tried to seduce him when he was married to Katie.

Later, they even had an emotional affair. But will this be enough to change her mind about her baby’s grandfather? Tune into Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday, and then check back here for the latest spoilers, recaps, and updates.