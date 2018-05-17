She asks that he be given the 'space he needs.'

This morning, Meghan Markle released a statement through official channels at Kensington Palace to confirm that her father, Thomas Markle, won’t walk her down the aisle, as he will not be able to attend the royal wedding in England. Meghan’s father had heart surgery yesterday and is still hospitalized while he recovers.

People Magazine posted Markle’s statement from the Kensington Palace press office, where she conveys her sadness that Thomas Markle won’t make it.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Meghan added that she is grateful for all of the support sent to the royal couple.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Meghan is surrounded by friends and her mother, and though she is concerned about his father’s well-being, she is said to be very excited about her big day.

Thomas Markle had successful heart surgery on Wednesday to insert several stents.

Rehearsing for the #RoyalWedding: Members of the Armed Forces were among those taking part in a dress rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor Town and The Long Walk today. pic.twitter.com/vg7QMVNrt6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Royal sources confirm that Meghan and Prince Harry have been in touch with her father throughout his medical ordeal, and had really wanted him to attend her wedding.

“She is ultimately concerned, as Prince Harry is, for her father. They have both been in touch with Thomas Markle in recent days, as they have for some time. They have been in regular contact.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, arrived in London yesterday and was able to spend time with the bride- and groom-to-be.

But now that it has been confirmed that Thomas Markle won’t make the trip to England for the royal wedding, the big question is who will walk Meghan down the aisle? Mercury News says at this time the palace is mum, and it’s possible that it won’t be revealed until the bride actually makes her appearance.

It is possible that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, could walk the bride down the aisle, as there is nothing in British protocol which disallows it, but others have said that Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, might step in to do the honors.

The royal wedding procession will start at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 19.