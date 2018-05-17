President Donald Trump Rips Opposition On Twitter For The Collusion Witch Hunt

President Donald Trump takes to Twitter to rip his opposition for the latest news bombshell.

Amid news of potential wrongdoing, President Donald Trump put his Twitter fingers to work. This time President Donald Trump is going out of his way to rip his opposition once again.

The details to President Donald Trump’s 2016 financial disclosure were revealed on Wednesday. Some of the leaked information highlights a debt Trump owes to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, according to Bloomberg.

There is speculation that President Trump’s reported debt to Michael Cohen is a repayment for the Stormy Daniels affair. There is a payment which ranges between $100,000-$250,000 made to Cohen during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. That figure alone is enough to raise some eyebrows.

Also included in the briefing was nearly 100 pages detailing President Trump’s businesses, business agreements, and arrangements to maintain his relationships. All of which can be considered troublesome for the president. There is some doubt that lingers regarding President Donald Trump and his ability to multitask his interests, while avoiding the rabbit hole of being partial to his personal dealings. This has led to much of the collusion conversations.

Add to the fact that President Donald Trump appeared to waffle a bit with his desire to save ZTE, a Chinese telecommunications company. According to CNN, ZTE suffered a significant loss in revenue due to a ban set by Trump’s administration.

The ban disallowed American firms from selling parts or offering any services until 2025. It was viewed as a punishment for violating U.S. sanctions. President Donald Trump’s sudden change of heart has left some to believe he stands something to gain from ZTE’s misgivings.

President Donald Trump has business interests in the majority of the countries he has engaged with since being elected. Those relationships and proposed new ones will continue to dog Trump until he is long out of office.

President Trump maintains his innocence and has vowed to keep fighting.

Stormy Daniels grabs the headlines, but these details in Trump's financial disclosure may matter most, @TimOBrien writes https://t.co/qogxE9P6Qc pic.twitter.com/VYzg1CkFxC — Bloomberg (@business) May 17, 2018

As evidence continues to stack up regarding some of dealings made by Trump, he appears defiant. Taking to Twitter to rail about what he perceives to be a two-year witch hunt.

Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Some of President Donald Trump’s activities on Twitter offer a glimpse into his way of thinking. He wishes that the hounds be called off his heels. However, bashing his opposition may be viewed as a flawed strategy.

Can you believe that with all of the made up, unsourced stories I get from the Fake News Media, together with the $10,000,000 Russian Witch Hunt (there is no Collusion), I now have my best Poll Numbers in a year. Much of the Media may be corrupt, but the People truly get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

President Donald Trump will be defiant until he receives vindication of any wrongdoing, or is found guilty of collusion or worse. For now, we will be providing tantalizing theater.

Since President Donald Trump’s wraith is not complete, the next set of Twitter jabs will be interesting.