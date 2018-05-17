Aaron Schlossberg: Trump-Supporting Lawyer Who Went On Racist Rant Has Reportedly Harassed Others In New York

The lawyer was seen in a viral vidwo berating a restaurant employee who was speaking Spanish to a customer.

Aaron Schlossberg got some viral infamy for a video in which he went on a racist rant against a Spanish-speaking employee, and it may not be the first time that the Trump-supporting attorney has targeted people for their race.

This week, a video was posted on Facebook showing Schlossberg going on a racist rant against an employee of the Fresh Kitchen restaurant in Manhattan after he saw an employee having a conversation in Spanish to a Spanish-speaking customer. As NBC 12 noted, Schlossberg threatened to have the employee and the customer deported.

“And my guess is they’re not documented,” Schlossberg complained to a manger in the video. “So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country.”

Aaron Schlossberg went on to say that the employee and customer had the “balls” to live in the United States while he paid for their welfare and their “ability to be here.” There was no evidence that either the employee or the customer were living in the United States illegally, or that they were on welfare.

He also appeared to deliver a fat-shaming comment to a woman who stood up to him, telling her to “take a break from food” and not eat the sandwich she was purchasing.

As the video went viral, the well-dressed man was quickly identified as Schlossberg, the owner of the Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg. There was an immediate blowback, CNBC noted, with a flood of 1-star ratings on this Yelp page that prompted the ratings site to freeze his page. Yelp said it undergoes “cleanup efforts” when a business gains viral attention to remove both negative and positive comments from people who were attracted by the controversy.

The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg has been flooded with one-star reviews on Yelp, with commenters calling Schlossberg a "vile racist" and surfacing other incidents of disparaging remarks he's made in public toward minority groups. via @CNBC https://t.co/C9SToDtjRa — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 17, 2018

And this may not be the first time that Aaron Schlossberg has targeted people in New York. Activist and writer Shaun King reported on Thursday that there have been 13 other reports of Schlossberg harassing people in the last three years.

I've now received 13 reports of people being targeted & harassed by Attorney Aaron Schlossberg throughout New York City from 2015 until this week. Many took videos and posted them at the time. I will begin sharing them. They are each as disgusting as you could imagine… — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 17, 2018

The video can be seen below (be warned that it contains some adult language).

Aaron Schlossberg is still facing more consequences. Many have called on the New York State Bar Association to review his actions and take action if necessary.

Dear Midtown Manhattan Attorney Aaron M Schlossberg, 7 of your college classmates from @JohnsHopkins & @GWtweets contacted me and said this is you & they aren't surprised. I am asking the New York Bar Association (@nysba) to also look into your bigoted hate here & across NYC. https://t.co/8pF1nzQtDu — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

As it turns out, Aaron Shlossberg is a fairly big supporter of Donald Trump, who himself has promised to crack down on illegal immigration. CNBC found that Schlossberg donated $500 to Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.