Blake Lively’s Cassette Clutch Steals The Red Carpet At ‘Deadpool 2’ Premiere

Blake Lively’s Instagram followers are obsessed with the throwback fashion accessory that she toted along with her to the May 14 Deadpool 2 premiere in New York City. However, the star didn’t just stand out on the red carpet because she was carrying a one-of-a-kind clutch; she also turned heads by rocking a dress and nail art inspired by her husband’s superhero character.

On Thursday, Blake Lively took to Instagram to give her followers a closeup view of a bedazzled clutch designed to look like a sparkly, oversize cassette tape. The side that she’s holding up in her photo is labeled with the words “Party Mix.” According to Allure, the other side of the clutch says “Chill Beats.”

Lively also showed off a manicure that was a nod to the wisecracking, rated-R antihero that her husband Ryan Reynolds plays in Deadpool 2. One of her nails featured a tiny portrait of Deadpool; another had a Deadpool heart painted on it; and a third was adorned with an X-Force symbol made out of tiny crystals. She also rocked a chunky silver ring shaped like Collossus’ fist. The only thing the actress was missing was an Adventure Time watch.

“Can you tell I’m proud of my Deadpool?” Lively captioned her post. “I mean my husband. I mean Deadpool. Honestly I can’t tell the f@*#%ng difference… #deadpool2.”

Well, Ryan Reynolds might argue that he doesn’t look like a “testicle with teeth” or ‘like an avocado had sex with an older avocado,” but he probably appreciates the sentiment, anyway.

While Blake Lively’s nail art and collection of rings were pretty incredible, it was her cassette tape clutch covered with crystals that her Instagram followers really went wild over.

“I have never been a jealous person, but that cassette tape clutch is giving me the vapors,” wrote one admirer.

“That clutch is amazing! I bet it took Maximum Effort to make!” another remarked.

Others said that the cassette clutch reminded them of another Marvel character’s mix tape. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord listens to two cassettes full of classic tunes labeled “Awesome Mix Vol. 1” and “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.”

The clutch was a fitting accessory for the wife of the Merc with a Mouth because Deadpool is clearly a fan of classic music technology. In the original film, Wade Wilson sits on an overpass and bops along to the 1993 Salt-N-Pepa song “Shoop” on an old portable radio. That jam would definitely be on the “Party Mix” side of a Deadpool mix tape.

Blake Lively’s Deadpool 2 premiere look included one more obvious nod to Ryan Reynold’s Marvel Comics character. The actress wore Deadpool’s signature colors by rocking a black sequined Brandon Maxwell dress with a red silk sash tied around her waist. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds said that he would do the same thing if his wife were to be cast as Marvel comic character Gwenpool, who rocks a pink and white costume.

“If she were Gwenpool I’d be wearing the Deadpool colors as well,” he said.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Moviegoers can see if Blake Lively’s cassette clutch was inspired by a mix tape that makes an appearance in Deadpool 2 when the film hits theaters on May 18.