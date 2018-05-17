‘The Passage’: Fox Drops The Trailer For Their New Vampire Series

'The Passage' is based on the trilogy by Justin Cronin but will start prior to the outbreak

If you thought the vampire genre was dead, you had better guess again, according to Fox, who has just released the trailer for their new series, The Passage. While they may have canceled their series based on the devil, Lucifer, it seems they still believe in bad guys.

The Passage is a new drama series set to premiere on Fox and tells the story of a young girl who is a test subject in a secret government facility, and the federal agent who becomes her surrogate father.

According to Comic Book, the synopsis for The Passage is below.

“The Passage focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, Amy Bellafonte is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent Brad Wolgast is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project Noah. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, as he tries to protect her at any cost.”

For those who are wondering if The Passage will be based on the book of the same name by Justin Cronin, you are absolutely correct. While Cronin’s series begins well after the outbreak that sees vampire-like creatures terrorizing the earth, the television version appears to begin just prior to the outbreak.

The trailer for The Passage opens with news that a new drug is being developed which will help protect people from disease. Running under the name of Project Noah, this government-run group aims to eradicate all disease and enlists volunteers who will participate in drug trials. However, it soon becomes apparent that things go horribly wrong when people start being infected with a virus that is reported as quickly becoming a global pandemic.

It is revealed in a meeting about the outbreak that “You get exposed at breakfast, you’re dead by dinner.”

Viewers are then introduced to Patient Zero. His yellow eyes and prominent veins are a good indicator that something is terribly wrong. However, the fact that he is “immune to disease and lethal” is also a tipoff.

Steve Dietl / Fox

After this, it is revealed that a small child may be the key to finding a cure for the outbreak. Federal Agent Brad Wolgast is tasked with bringing in a child that has no family. In other words, someone that no one will ever miss.

However, once Amy Bellafonte is chosen as that child, Wolgast discovers he just can’t go through with bringing her in to be experimented on. He takes Amy and they flee their location in an effort to evade capture. However, viewers will have to tune into The Passage to find out if Wolgast and Amy are successful or not.

You can view the new trailer for Fox’s The Passage below.

The Passage will air on Fox. However, as yet, no premiere date has been set.