Rudy Giuliani On Donald Trump Investigation: ‘It’s Time To Get This Darn Thing Over With’

Rudy Giuliani thinks it's time for the Donald Trump Russian collusion investigation to go away.

Rudy Giuliani is up to speed on Donald Trump’s legal matters and he is going to bat for the president of the United States. As the Russian collusion investigation continues on, no evidence of collusion has come out yet. Robert Mueller is still going after the president, but Giuliani thinks it’s time to end the “witch hunt.”

In a recent report shared by Fox News, Giuliani had some words for Mueller and shared his reasoning for getting the investigation over with.

“It’s been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing. Which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview.”

He went on to make the point that the investigation needs to come to an end.

“They have only exculpatory information about us. I’ve been through the documents. So it’s about time to get the darn thing over with. It’s about time to say, ‘Enough. We’ve tortured this president enough.'”

Trump has been put through quite a bit throughout this investigation. There have been some indictments, but the information simply has not led back to Trump. Mueller will not end the investigation that easily, but it seems strange that an investigation this long doesn’t have a single shred of proof against Trump.

Giuliani also asked what Trump doing an interview with Mueller would even accomplish. He makes the argument that the president spending valuable time for an interview with Mueller would not overturn any information that Mueller doesn’t already have.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he thinks President Donald Trump could be indicted, despite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani expressing otherwise https://t.co/IpeMTF3oWV pic.twitter.com/yX2X8t5QgQ — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018

He also went on to talk more about the Trump legal team trying to get Mueller to end the investigation.

“We’re trying to get him to end this. This is not good for the American people [and] the special counsel’s office doesn’t seem to have that sort of understanding that they’re interfering with things that are much bigger than them or us.”

Giuliani also made it clear that he is ready to challenge anything that is issued by Mueller.

“I think that they have the facts on which they can write their report. If you’re going to write a fair report, fine, write it. If you’re going to write an unfair report, write it and we will combat it. We are ready to rip it apart.”

It is obvious that Giuliani is back on good terms with Trump and has become an integral part of the president’s legal team. After making a brief mistake in his first speech as part of the team, Giuliani is back on track and made some very good arguments in defense of the president.