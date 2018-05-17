‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Lauren Cohan To Appear In Six Episodes

Lauren Cohan will juggle starring roles in two TV series.

Ever since Lauren Cohan’s contract was up with AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been worrying about the fate of Maggie, who Lauren plays in the zombie apocalypse drama series. Even though Cohan managed to negotiate a new contract after haggling over money, fans were still concerned thanks to the actress also being snapped up by a new series, Whiskey Cavalier.

Many fans were concerned that with the actress juggling two television series, it would mean one would have to fall by the wayside. And, considering the very nature of the climate in The Walking Dead, it seemed more likely that Maggie would be killed off than Lauren Cohan leaving her new series at some point.

However, it has now been revealed by Deadline that Lauren Cohan has been cleared to appear in six episodes of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. In addition, she will be able to feature in as many episodes as required during her hiatus on Whiskey Cavalier.

Each season of The Walking Dead is broken up into two parts, with part consisting of eight episodes. If Cohan has been cleared to appear in six episodes, that means she will be absent for two episodes from the “fall half-season” of The Walking Dead, according to Deadline. In a show that regularly flits between different storylines and delves into the lives of different characters, having Maggie appear in six episodes is entirely doable from the network’s perspective. Of course, having her also being able to work during the hiatus of Whiskey Cavalier also opens her up to appear in further episodes of The Walking Dead. However, as yet, it is unclear how many this will likely be.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

While fans of The Walking Dead might be missing out of airtime for Maggie, for fans of Lauren Cohan, with her appearance in Whiskey Cavalier, it means more screentime for their favorite actress. According to ABC, the synopsis for Season 1 of Whiskey Cavalier is below.

“Whiskey Cavalier is a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley. Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with bad*ss CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics. The series is from writer/executive producer Dave Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence with Warner Bros. Television.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year. Whiskey Cavalier will premiere on ABC but a release date has not yet been revealed by the network. You can view the trailer for Whiskey Cavalier below.