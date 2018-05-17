Javi Marroquin Reveals He Will Likely Face Briana DeJesus At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion This Weekend

Javi Marroquin is headed to the Teen Mom 2 reunion which is scheduled to tape in New York City this weekend. It appears that the majority of the cast will be attending with arrivals set to happen on Thursday and Friday. This is a highly anticipated event given the amount of drama that has happened between Marroquin and two of the Teen Mom 2 stars.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin had a short-lived relationship. The two began dating back in October 2017 and ended things in January 2018. Marroquin and DeJesus are currently watching their relationship play out this season on Teen Mom 2. According to Us Weekly, Javi Marroquin thinks he will have to sit and talk to Briana DeJesus for a segment at the reunion. He attempted to get out of it, but he wasn’t able to pull it off. There is definitely going to be a segment filmed between him and ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

There is going to be plenty to discuss with Javi Marroquin when he takes the Teen Mom 2 reunion stage. Previews for the current season show him considering asking Briana DeJesus to marry him. The two had been friendly for a while, but their relationship didn’t go official until October last year. During their whirlwind romance, plenty of drama ensued between them and Kailyn Lowry. It was social media drama, much of which has since been deleted.

As of now, Javi Marroquin said he does not talk to Briana DeJesus. The two ended up exchanging words on social media when their relationship fell apart. She spoke out saying he didn’t want her to have plastic surgery because it would look bad on his name. While Marroquin never commented outright about that being the reason he was upset, he did publicly praise Kailyn Lowry for canceling her surgery with Dr. Miami and choosing to work on herself.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been waiting to see how everything played out with the Teen Mom 2 filming. Around the time Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus split, there was still roughly six weeks of filming left. As their story unfolds, so do all the drama and backstabbing that went along with it.