‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wed. May 16: Jack Breaks Down And Crashes His Car

Jack's breakdown could have major consequences.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 16, showed the wheels come off for nearly everyone in Genoa City, and the aftermath will not be pretty.

While everybody searched in vain for him, Jack (Peter Bergman) drove himself to the Abbott cabin, which was an excellent place for him to wallow in the misery of learning he’s not actually an Abbott. For some reason, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) had no clue he’d be at the cabin, so their search for their dad and brother left them wringing their hands with worry.

Bent on total destruction, Jack drank heavily at the cabin and then decided to record a drunken video. Ultimately, he proclaimed, “The Abbotts are a myth.” Then, he had the bright idea to burn down the cabin that featured so much heartache for him after he learned that his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had used it for her illicit meetings with his brother Billy (Jason Thompson).

With the cabin on fire, Jack got himself out of there, and he did something that’s never a good idea. He got behind the wheel of his car and began driving back to Genoa City. It started to rain, and of course, he dramatically crashed into something.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) arrived at the cabin, and Jack wasn’t there, but they do find a fire burning, so Abby and Arturo went out in the rain to see if they could find Jack fishing. They did not find him fishing, but when they returned soaked, the clothes quickly came off, and things heated way up.

At The Ranch, Kyle demanded the job that Victor (Eric Braeden) promised him in exchange for the video featuring the secret of Jack’s true paternity. However, Victor denies using the video for anything, foiling Kyle’s demand. Ultimately, Kyle let Victor know that Billy took over at Jabot, but Ashley pulls the strings. Laughing, The Moustache thanked the young man.

Finally, Paul (Doug Davidson) confronted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) with the texts on J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) cell phone. He told her the stories don’t match up, and after he ranted at her, she finally cracked. In fact, she cried and promised to tell him everything, but will she actually reveal all?

