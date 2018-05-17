‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Colman Domingo Makes His Directing Debut

Another cast member reveals details of the episode

Fear the Walking Dead actor Colman Domingo reveals he has directed Episode 12 of Season 4. Handing in his director’s cut of the episode, the star, who plays Victor Strand in the zombie apocalypse drama series, revealed he was pleased with his work.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

So far, in Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, many new characters have been introduced along with an entirely new location after the series made a massive time jump in order to bring it up to the same timeline as its companion program, The Walking Dead. However, some of the old characters still remain. While fans lost Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) in Episode 3, his sister, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), still remains alive. The fate of their mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), however, is still unknown. Another original character, Victor Strand, is also still alive.

Recently, the actor who plays Victor, Colman Domingo, revealed he made his directorial debut in this season of Fear the Walking Dead. Speaking to Comic Book at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee, on the weekend, he told them how he was proud of his work.

“I just directed Episode 12. I just turned in my director’s cut and I’m very proud of it and the showrunners are very happy and our producing director.”

Colman Domingo credits the cast and crew with his success in directing Episode 12. Admitting he didn’t know everything going into his directorial debut, he turned to his colleagues to help improve the episode.

Gene Page / AMC

Little is known about Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 so far, considering Season 4 hasn’t even reached the mid-season finale yet. However, another series regular, Danay Garcia, dropped a spoiler for this episode when she was interviewed by Comic Book at Walker Stalker Con. During the interview, she revealed that her character, Luciana Galvez, along with Strand, does not appear in Episode 12.

“I wasn’t in that episode but we were very supportive. It’s a lot of pressure. I don’t think he was acting in it, he wasn’t, so he was able to go back and see it from a different filter.”

While it is hard to predict so far into Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, it is possible the series could still be messing around with different timelines as the story involving the Dell Stadium and the Vultures unfolds. However, fans will just have to continue watching to find out what happens next.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 6, titled “Just in Case.”