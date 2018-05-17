‘iZombie’ Season 4 Episode 12 Preview: ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Liv Away’

The hunt is still on in regard to Renegade

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 11 of the CW Network’s iZombie Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Last week’s episode of iZombie ended as a tear-jerker. Newcomer Isobel (Izabela Vidovic), who was smuggled in by Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and scratched, was immune to the zombie virus. This also meant that she couldn’t be saved from her disease. However, making the best of a terrible situation, Isobel and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) set about trying to find why she was immune to it and how this might be used to develop a vaccine against the zombie virus.

Unfortunately, though, Episode 11 of iZombie Season 4 concluded with the death of Isobel. While it is unclear how her resistance to the zombie virus will be used now in regard to Ravi’s research, we do still know plenty about what the upcoming episode will be about.

Episode 12 of iZombie Season 4 is titled “You’ve Got To Hide Your Liv Away.” The title alone is potentially an indicator of the fact that now Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley) knows Liv is actually Renegade, he might decide to shelter her from detection rather than reveal who she is.

TV Guide lists the following synopsis for Episode 12.

“Ravi and Clive work together to solve a case. Meanwhile, Major pulls a surprising move on Liv.”

Once again, this synopsis might back up the title with the storyline involving Liv and Major.

Den of Geek also has the trailer for Episode 12 of iZombie Season 4. It reveals that the hunt to find Renegade intensifies with the announcement that a human smuggler will be executed if Renegade doesn’t surrender to the authorities. While it seems clear Liv is having a battle of her own conscience, the voiceover — which is likely the voice of Ravi — reveals that those around her think she is too important to surrender.

You can view the Episode 12 trailer below.

Finally, Showbiz Junkies has released the full gallery of images for Episode 12 of iZombie Season 4. You can view them below.

Season 4 of iZombie returns to the CW Network with Episode 12 on May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. It was also confirmed last week that iZombie has been renewed for Season 5.