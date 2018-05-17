Oklahoma Sooners: Interview With 2019 WR Arjei Henderson [Exclusive]

Arjei Henderson took some time to discuss his commitment to the Sooners and much more.

Arjei Henderson is one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 college football recruiting class. He was heavily recruited by quite a few schools, but ended up committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on April 13. Now, the focus has shifted to finding out exactly what the Sooners are getting with their new wide receiver.

Standing in at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Henderson is listed as the No. 12 ranked wide receiver in 2019. He is currently listed as a four-star receiver from 247 Sports, but has received a five-star grade from a couple other places.

Last season as a junior at Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, Henderson put up big numbers. He ended up catching 81 passes for 1,168 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to his MaxPreps page. As a sophomore he put up even bigger numbers, racking up 1,401 yards and 18 touchdowns on 100 receptions.

Needless to say, Oklahoma fans should already be getting excited to see Henderson come to town.

Henderson took the time for an exclusive interview with the Inquisitr. He shared quite a few things, including why he decided to choose Oklahoma over all the other top schools interested in him and more about his game. If you haven’t had the chance to see him play, this is must-read material.

First up, we talked about what made him commit to the Sooners in the first place.

“Family. The first time I had ever come into contact with the staff, I never stopped hearing from them. Throughout my recruitment, they stuck right by my side and were with me every step of the way. Then I knew it was real love.”

He went on to describe his game for those who have not been able to watch him play.

“I view my game more versatile. I can play inside or outside at the receiver position, through motions, jet sweeps, and screens, but also able to take the top off your defense running deeper routes like a comeback or post.”

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Where does #Sooners 5-star WR duo of Theo Wease, Arjei Henderson fit historically? @RivalsMike takes a look: https://t.co/7y81TNGHQV pic.twitter.com/GMRErBM11c — Rivals (@Rivals) April 17, 2018

At this point in his career, Henderson has locked in on what his biggest strengths and weaknesses are.

“My strengths, I feel like I’m very strong mentally, a leader, I’m a student of not just the game but life. I give 110 percent anytime I’m between the lines. My weaknesses, I need to get more vocal, not only leading by example but vocally showing others the right path to follow.”

Henderson also talked about two current New York Giants wide receivers that he thinks his game compares to in certain ways.

“Sterling Shepard or an OBJ, because of their versatility, the ability to work and make huge plays in space, a tactic I really feel I share with those guys.”

Next up, Henderson was happy to share a few of the goals that he has already set for his time at Oklahoma.

“I wish to just be the best player and teammate I can be, win a couple of national championships, get my degree, and hopefully I’m preparing for my pro day shortly after that.”

For those who are interested in hearing the backstory of Henderson, he opened up about when he knew he had legitimate college football potential and who has helped push him to this point.

“This past summer while training with a couple of collegiate athletes was when I truly realized I could potentially play at the next level. I feel like my coaches and trainers have helped me tremendously but also my dad has done a great job of helping me prepare for this next chapter in my life.”

Oklahoma coaches have also told Henderson that they believe he can make a big impact early for them.

“They’ve made it clear that I have a real ability to be effective early. I just have to come in and take care of business.”

Henderson loves the history of success at Oklahoma and also cannot wait to play the Texas Longhorns.

“Oklahoma’s past success played a big factor in my decision. I’m most excited to play against UT. I was born in Austin, grew up 30 minutes from the University. I have a lot to prove.”

In closing, Henderson sent out a shoutout to the Sooners fans who have already shown him a lot of love.