Look At Deadpool Troll DVD Covers On Re-Released Movies, Including ‘Cast Away’ And ‘The Terminator’

20th Century Fox has re-released 16 movies featuring Deadpool on the front spoofing the original covers.

The marketing brilliance behind Deadpool 2 continues in a very unique and witty way. The Deadpool 2 movie poster features the character spoofing the classic Flashdance poster, and it looks like that’s not the only classic film he’s trolling. As IGN reported, 20th Century Fox has re-released a collection of movies featuring Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) on the slipcovers. The films with the special slipcovers are available on both Blu-ray and DVD, and they are currently being sold at Walmart. Instead of featuring the original characters or actors on the front, like Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, it now features the crude-mouthed superhero.

This should make great collector’s items for avid fans of the franchise (and perhaps, fans of the movies listed below), and it also serves as a great reminder that Deadpool 2 is just days away from its release. 20th Century Fox did such an outstanding job with marketing the first movie that they received a Clio Key Art Award. The company can probably count on the same thing with this recent campaign. Below is a list of the 16 movies featuring the special slipcovers.

Assassin’s Creed

Cast Away

Edward Scissorhands

Fight Club

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Logan

My Cousin Vinny

Office Space

Predator

Revenge of the Nerds

Speed

The Terminator

War for the Planet of the Apes

X-Men Apocalypse

X-Men Days of Future Past

X-Men First Class

guys look at the movie rack at walmart! brett just sent me the photo. the promo for deadpool is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/eDSL05MLbg — semi-stable centenarian ????????⭐️ (@rainbowslinky) May 15, 2018

The movie studio started their clever marketing antics for the Marvel sequel late last year when they released a faux synopsis for the film. Deadpool 2 was initially described as a story about a mutilated cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) striving to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender. He journeys the world fighting ninjas, the yakuza, and searches for a flux capacitor. Along the way, Wade discovers the importance of family, friendship, and flavor.

Have you seen these new #Deadpool variant Blu-ray slipcovers for a bunch of different movies? I stopped at Walmart to buy Office Space and they were so awesome I bought the entire set of 16 Blu-rays! #podernfamily #TuesdayThoughts @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/VkARhf3zx4 — The MoviePass Pod????️ (@themoviepasspod) May 15, 2018

But of course, we all know it’s really about Deadpool assembling a team of heroes to save a kid from the diabolical Cable (though the other synopsis still sounds like a lot of fun). And while we wait to see the highly anticipated sequel, we can now build a nice collection of movies featuring the hero on the front cover.

#Deadpool photobombs the covers of some of Fox’s classic films – get yours exclusively at #Walmart, tomorrow, May 15th! (1/2) – #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/oke8fT1XsF — The Nerdy Basement (@nerdy_basement) May 14, 2018

Deadpool 2 co-stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Bill Skarsgard, and Morena Baccarin, and it hits theaters everywhere on May 18, 2018.