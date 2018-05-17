‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveal: How To Watch And What To Expect

Big rumors could make the 'Black Ops 4' reveal must-watch TV on Thursday.

Activision and Treyarch are headed to the Jet Center in Los Angeles Thursday to officially reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to gamers around the world. The long-running first-person shooter franchise may have some big changes in store for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers, so follow along to get the details on when and how to watch plus some of the latest rumors.

Black Ops 4 Live Stream Reveal

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 live stream reveal event is happening Thursday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Activision and Treyarch will be live at the Jet Center in Los Angeles, California, the same location as the Destiny 2 reveal event last year.

Those interested in watching will have their choice between viewing the live reveal via the official Call of Duty channels on YouTube or Twitch.

Prep accordingly. The Call of Duty®: #BlackOps4 Community Reveal Event is less than 24 hours away. Tune-in at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/MzaPezTf83 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 16, 2018

What is Known

Black Ops 4 is currently slated for an October 12, 2018, release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is the earliest release for a game in the franchise yet as games in the series typically launch around the first week of November.

While there is no official word on why the Black Ops 4 has been moved up so far, current speculation is this is to beat the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 to store shelves along with Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 5, which is expected to be revealed next week.

The Big Rumor

The biggest reason to tune into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 event is due to recent rumors behind what is getting added to the game and what has been cut out. Sources with Eurogamer claim the game will not feature a single-player campaign because it wouldn’t be completed on time. Treyarch has instead turned its attention to multiplayer and expanding the ever-popular Zombies mode.

Additionally, multiple websites such as charlieINTEL and Kotaku, have reported the game will add a Battle Royale mode inspired by Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This new mode is reportedly being developed by co-studio Raven Software and Eurogamer‘s source claims the mode hasn’t been able to hit 100 players yet. This makes Thursday’s announcement all the more interesting.

Activision recently stated during an earnings call that its developers are always looking to take inspiration from other games and innovate in new ways. Either the mega-publisher is pulling a massive head fake, or the rumored gigantic changes will set an all-new course for the franchise.