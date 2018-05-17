‘Game Of Thrones’: Could The Final Season Go All The Way Back To The Start In Order To Solve A Mystery?

Season 8 filming is currently under way in Tollymore Forest

When HBO premiered Game of Thrones all those years ago, viewers were instantly hooked. Episode 1 opened with a scene that showed a group of Rangers from the Night’s Watch. They were out in the freezing forest and, before long, they came to understand that the White Walkers were real. However, most of them didn’t get a chance to tell anyone about this since they were killed and their bodies laid out in some sort of message.

However, what the message meant and whom it was meant for still remains a mystery.

While viewers have found out more about the white walkers and their wights over seven seasons of Game of Thrones, so far, this scene has never been fully explained.

However, Esquire has come across a new image from Season 8 filming for Game of Thrones that might suggest fans will finally find out what that human body-part symbol really means.

As Esquire points out, the Tollymore Forest location was quite prominent in Season 1 of Game of Thrones for reasons other than that gruesome first scene. Many characters passed through it, and the Starks’ direwolves were found there. However, since then, it seems to have fallen off the Westeros map, although this is not unusual for Game of Thrones considering its character list is expansive and the Westerosi locations are just as varied.

In fact, viewers have gotten used to having to wait a long time to find out things in Game of Thrones. Take, for instance, the fate of Gendry Baratheon. Davos sent him out on a boat back in the Season 3 finale of Game of Thrones. His next appearance was not until Episode 7 of Season 7 when it was revealed he had been hiding out in King’s Landing.

However, the body part symbol from Episode 1 of Season 1 of Game of Thrones is likely the longest mystery to remain unsolved. Now, an image posted by a Twitter account that focuses on the Irish locations in which Game of Thrones is filmed has indicated filming is now underway in Tollymore Forest.

PINK #GameOfThrones Irish filming location sign pointing to Tollymore Forest Park at Newcastle, County Down. pic.twitter.com/wjjJJuBnC7 — Irish Thrones (@IrishThrones) May 13, 2018

While this is an indicator that filming is occurring there and may be for something completely unrelated, as Esquire points out, the Game of Thrones showrunner, David Benioff, did reveal during Season 7 that these symbols are significant to the White Walkers and the Children of the Forest, indicating it was an important mystery that needed to be explained.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into the final season of Game of Thrones to find out if this mystery will be solved.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019.