Royal Wedding Bridal Party Revealed—Here’s The List Of Harry & Meghan’s 10 Tiny Bridesmaids And Page Boys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a pint-sized bridal party.

Kensington Palace has announced the list of bridesmaids and page boys for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, and it sounds too cute to be true. The palace posted the list of tiny attendants set to serve in the high-profile bridal party, and the oldest participant (aside from best man Prince William) is just seven years old. There will be 10 members of the royal wedding party, six bridesmaids and four page boys. The adorable bridal party includes the couple’s godchildren and the children of their close friends.

It’s no surprise that royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will be a big part of their Uncle Harry’s big day as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, while newborn baby brother Louis will stay home.

In addition, Harry’s goddaughter, 3-year-old Miss Florence van Cutsem, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, will be a bridesmaid as will Meghan’s goddaughters, Miss Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, the daughters of LA-based brand curator, Benita Litt, who is one of the bride’s best friends.

Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Meghan Markle’s stylist and friend Jessica Mulroney will also be a bridesmaid as will Prince Harry’s 2-year-old goddaughter Miss Zalie Warren.

Page boys will include Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s good friend and mentor Mark Dyer, and twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, the brothers of bridesmaid Ivy Mulroney.

Kensington Palace has also revealed that the designer of the children’s’ wedding outfits will be revealed on the day of the wedding.

It was previously announced that Meghan Markle has decided not to have a maid of honor. According to People, a palace spokesman said the former Suits star has “as a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another.”

“All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support,” the palace rep added.

Of course, Prince Harry will have his big brother William standing by his side as best man seven years after Harry did the same for him. With Meghan Markle’s father now unable to walk her down the aisle due to his emergency heart surgery, there is no official word yet on who will give away the bride.

The royal wedding guest list includes over 600 people, and many of them will be celebrities. According to Us Weekly, celeb guests will include Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, and Markle’s TV husband Patrick J. Adams. Tennis pro Serena Williams and all five of the Spice Girls are also expected to attend the ceremony.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place at noon on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.