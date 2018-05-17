Rob Kardashian Shows His Support For Rita Ora’s New Song, ‘Girls’

In a somewhat surprising move, Rob Kardashian showed support for his ex-girlfriend Rita Ora and her new song “Girls,” which features themes of bisexuality along with self-love.

OK Magazine reported that the sometimes-left-out Kardashian brother retweeted Ora’s tweet explaining how the controversial song explained her personal truth complete with six “praise hand” emojis.

Many people in the LGBTQ community criticized Ora’s song as tone deaf when it comes to the issues that people in the community face. Ora took to Twitter to explain the song, which she collaborated on with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX. Some people even believe that the song does more harm than good.

In her tweet, the singer explained how she had experienced romantic relationships with both men and women throughout her life, and that the song represented her journey. Ultimately, she apologized that her choice of how to express herself caused hurt for some people who experience struggles.

In 2012, Rob Kardashian and Rita Ora briefly dated for about two months and then broke up after a possible cheating scandal that was never proven. Now, more than five years later, fans wonder if Rob’s support of his ex means there’s something brewing for these two.

Fans almost instantly started discussing the possibility that Kardashian and Ora might start dating again according to an E! News report. Neither Rob nor Rita addressed those questions, though. The tweet could merely mean that he supports her in this song and in her life experiences at this point with so much water under the bridge after so many years have passed.

Thank you Manchester. Birmingham see you tonight!! Also @julienmacdonald thank you for this incredible custom look!! I feel so lucky! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/zEgjJS7HtK — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) May 16, 2018

They’ve both clearly moved on in their lives, with Rob becoming a dad to his daughter Dream Kardashian with his ex Blac Chyna. Fans may remember that Ora tweeted a big congratulations to Rob on the birth of his baby girl. Plus, Rita sold out her new Girls tour, so she’s pretty busy too. In fact, Tuesday evening, the 27-year-old “How We Do” singer appeared on stage in Manchester for one of her tour date concerts.

Perhaps this is part of a new leaf for the entire Kardashian family. After years of animosity, in March, Ora and Rob’s mom Kris Jenner and his sister Kim Kardashian put the past behind them.