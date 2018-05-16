‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Says She Tried To Be A ‘Real Friend’ To Jenelle Evans: ‘I’ve Always Been Mutual’

Leah Messer claims she's gone out of her way for her 'Teen Mom 2' co-star.

Leah Messer found herself between a rock and a hard place during Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and as the episode aired, she spoke out about the drama on Twitter.

After deciding to tell Kailyn Lowry that Briana DeJesus had told her she would be spending a weekend in Florida with Lowry’s husband and two sons, Lincoln and Isaac, Lowry asked her fans and followers if they felt that she did the right thing by passing on the controversial news.

“What do you guys think I should’ve done? Let it play out on TV and her be like wtf Leah?” she asked, proceeding to tell her audience that she is a better friend than that.

“It was tough either way!” she added.

Messer then addressed the ongoing drama between herself and Jenelle Evans, which erupted earlier this year after Evans’ husband, David Eason, targeted Messer’s parenting due to a photo of her daughter Aleeah on Instagram. In the photo, Aleeah, who was participating in a cheerleading competition at the time, was sporting heavy makeup, and Eason didn’t believe the child’s father, Corey Simms, would like to see her like that.

Oddly, Eason often allows his own daughter, Maryssa, to wear heavy makeup to her own cheer competitions.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve always been mutual,” Messer wrote in another tweet on Monday night.

As she explained, she went out of her way for Evans when she felt that the rest of the group was against her and even left the studio to check on her at her hotel and be a “real friend” to her. That said, Evans doesn’t believe Messer was ever a real friend and actually labeled her “fake.”

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode of the show, things between Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and their co-stars, Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans, become further strained as they attempt to move forward with filming on the reunion, and at one point a standoff ensues.

During the standoff, Lowry suggests that she, Messer, and Houska will actually quit the show if something isn’t done about the antics of DeJesus and Evans.

