Meghan Markle’s Father Is Out Of Surgery And Doing Well

The father of the bride is recovering after urgent surgery and confirms he won't make it to the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is recovering in the hospital after a successful heart surgery. The 73-year-old father of Prince Harry’s future bride told TMZ that the surgery was needed due to significant damage he suffered after a heart attack last week.

The celebrity site reported that Thomas Markle was alert and coherent as he explained that surgeons implanted three stents in his blood vessels during the early morning surgery. Ahead of the operation, Thomas said the doctors were planning to “go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”

Now that the surgery has been successfully completed, Thomas Markle has revealed that he is feeling OK and trying to stay calm. A post-op Thomas Markle told TMZ,

“I’m ok. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.”

Thomas Markle’s last-minute surgery came after a bizarre week that had him going back and forth over whether he would attend his daughter Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in England this Saturday. Thomas was originally slated to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, but he backed out after he was caught in an embarrassing staged paparazzi photo scandal earlier this week.

Markle, who later went to the hospital for chest pains, told TMZ he received texts from his famous daughter saying she loved him and was concerned for his health. Thomas planned to try to get out of the hospital in time to travel to the U.K. for the royal wedding, telling TMZ he hated the idea of “missing one of the greatest moments in history” and walking his daughter down the aisle. Unfortunately, doctors sidelined Thomas by telling him he needed urgent surgery.

While Kensington Palace originally announced that both of Meghan Markle’s parents would be by her side for the May 19 royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, now only the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland, will represent the family.

The royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, beginning at 12 noon.

Thomas Markle is still recovering in an undisclosed hospital, and there is no word on when he will be released. But it is certain that doctors won’t release him in time to take an extended trip to England, so now Thomas will have to watch his daughter’s wedding on TV like the rest of the world.