Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In New Bikini Instagram Post Taken By Her 8-Year-Old Son

Another day, another Kardashian bikini pic.

Just one day after posting one bikini photo on her Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian wowed fans with yet another sultry, bikini picture.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the mother of three rocked a teeny orange and metallic bikini at an undisclosed beach location while directing fans to her app, where she appeared to be promoting metallic swimsuits. Kardashian’s gorgeous snapshot gained 1.2 million likes and 3,300-plus comments in just hours of being posted.

And today, the 39-year-old posted another picture of herself in a barely-there bikini, but this time the photo was a little more up close and personal. In the pic, Kardashian lounges on a beach chair as she gazes into the ocean. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is rocking a sexy black bikini and her long, black locks are slicked back in a ponytail. But clearly, her toned abs are the superstar of the shot.

In the caption of the picture, Kardashian simply writes “photo by mason,” letting fans know that her 8-year-old son was the mastermind behind the snapshot. Kardashian’s army of fans have been thoroughly impressed by the picture, giving it over 1.2 million likes and 3,600 comments within just five hours of being posted.

Not surprisingly, many on Kourt’s fans had no words, just emojis when they commented on the picture. Many other fans were quick to comment, letting Kardashian know how great her body looks, especially after having three kids.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 16, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

“How does she look that good post child?”

“Oh gosh darn you and this amazing body,” another fan wrote.

A handful of other fans were sure to praise Mason, the boy behind the camera, and express how skilled he seems to be at taking photos at the ripe old age of eight.

“He has talent,” one fan exclaimed.

Earlier this week, Kourtney took some time on Mother’s Day to hang out with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. According to People, Kourt took to her Snapchat account to share a short video of herself and baby Stormi sitting together with a Mother’s Day bear filter. She also took to her Instagram account on Mother’s Day to share a picture of her three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope with a sweet caption.

“Thank you God for making me their mommy,” she wrote.

Prior to Mother’s Day, the 39-year-old enjoyed another vacation but with boyfriend Younes Bendjima to celebrate his 24th birthday.