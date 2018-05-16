Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute To Late Brother, Gets Support From ‘RHOBH,’ ‘Pump Rules’ Co-Stars

The SUR owner returns to social media to thank fans for their support after a two-week absence.

Lisa Vanderpump made a return to social media more than two weeks after the sudden death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump. On May 15, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo of herself and her late brother to Instagram with the caption, “Rest in peace big brother.” In a second post, Lisa thanked fans for their support in the weeks following her family tragedy.

“It’s been a devastating couple of weeks,” Lisa wrote. “One day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s brother Mark was 59 years old when he was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30. The professional DJ died after a suspected drug overdose on the same day the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 6 finale aired. Lisa, who is usually active on social media, was noticeably absent from her Twitter and Instagram accounts in the days following her brother’s sudden death, so many fans were happy to see her recent return.

Several of Vanderpump’s SUR employees and Vanderpump Rules co-stars posted condolence messages for Lisa in the comments section of her posts, according to Us Weekly.

Rest In Peace big brother ???? A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on May 15, 2018 at 4:45pm PDT

Lisa’s Tom Tom Club partner Tom Sandoval told her to “hang in there,” adding, “We all love you so much.”

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright wrote, “I’m so sorry Lisa! Sending all my love and prayers to you and your family. We love you Lisa!”

And Vanderpump Rules newcomer Billie Lee wrote, “Aw babe! I’m so sorry! I love you.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also posted to tell her close friend and co-star that she loves her.

In addition, Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and James Kennedy posted to Twitter in support of their SUR boss.

Ariana wrote, “So sad. Love you,” and added a heart emoji, while James tweeted out emojis of praying hands and hearts.

After her brother’s death was announced, Lisa Vanderpump issued a statement to the Daily Mail, revealing that his death came as “a shock” and that she had just connected with him the day before his passing.

“I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa said. “He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy.”

The death of Mark Vanderpump is the third recent tragedy for the Vanderpump Rules cast. In December, Jax Taylor lost his father, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer and last month Lala Kent’s dad, Kent Burningham, passed away.