Mila Kunis Is Not Qutting Acting To Have Another Child [Debunked]

Kunis does not plan on having any more children with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are facing fresh speculation that they are getting ready to have a third child. One tabloid has even published an article which claims that Mila is thinking about quitting acting so that she can become a full-time mom. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, the National Enquirer alleged that Mila plans to say goodbye to acting forever to focus on raising her kids since, as they claim, she wants to add to her brood.

“There were so many years where she chased the brass ring with her career,” but she’s ready to put work on the back burner to expand her family,” an alleged insider reportedly said to the Enquirer, as reported by Gossip Cop.

Their “source” goes on to say that Kutcher is happy about Mila’s decision to quit her career because it allows him the freedom to pursue his career goals and projects while his wife takes care of the kids at home.

But as Gossip Cop points out, Mila has previously said that she and Ashton don’t want to have another child.

In 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband were “good on two” when it comes to children.

“We’re solid,” the Bad Moms actress added. “It’s perfect, it’s like, great, you know? I have two really healthy, really wonderful kids. Why test my luck?” Kunis further explained that with two children, she felt like she and her husband were playing “defense” and sharing the duties of parenting equally. But with three children, she said she imagined that would be like constantly having to play “offense.”

“I don’t know what you do at that point. You’re scrambling trying to keep them all in line.”

Kunis also told People Magazine in November 2017 that she was done having kids, telling the mag that she will only have two.

So, given Mila’s previous statements, it seems unlikely that she would decide to have another child and quit her job to take care of all of their children. Furthermore, Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to Mila’s rep who also refuted claims that the actress was planning for a third baby and turning her back on her career in Hollywood.

Kunis gave birth to Dimitri, her second child, with Ashton Kutcher in November 2016. They have an older daughter named Wyatt who was born in 2014.