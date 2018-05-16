Catelynn Lowell Speaks Of The ‘Ups And Downs’ Of Her Marriage After Changing Her Last Name On Instagram

Catelynn Lowell sparked divorce rumors earlier this week.

Catelynn Lowell is claiming she and Tyler Baltierra are not headed for a split, despite prompting rumors of such earlier this week.

Just one day after the Teen Mom OG star sparked concerns of an impending split from her husband of just over two years, Lowell has released a statement, confirming that she and Baltierra do not have any plans to part ways. Instead, they are simply navigating through the “ups and downs” that every normal couple goes through.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life,” Lowell told Us Weekly magazine on May 15. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

In addition to changing her Instagram name from Catelynn Baltierra to Catelynn Lowell, Lowell traveled to Florida to celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughter and other family members instead of staying in Michigan and celebrating with her husband. However, after seeing that rumors of a split began to swirl, Lowell did her best to silence the reports by sharing a photo of her husband and their three-year-old daughter Nova on her Instagram page and gushing over their adorable family in the photo’s caption.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra began dating when they were in middle school and despite the ups and downs they’ve faced, they have been together ever since.

As fans saw during the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, both Lowell and Baltierra went through very difficult times after experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage in late 2017. Following the tragedy, Lowell entered rehab for a weeks-long stay and ventured back to the facility at least two more times in the months that followed. As for Baltierra, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he spoke about during the reunion special last month.

Although Baltierra could be taking prescription pills to treat his mental health struggles, he has opted against doing so, choosing to instead search for a holistic remedy to the illness.

Throughout his mental health struggles, Baltierra has been extremely candid with his fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter and frequently shares posts about his emotions and how he’s coping.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV sometime later this year for Season 8.