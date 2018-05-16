WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey May Be Pregnant ‘Someday Soon’

It seems that fighting Nia Jax for the women’s WWE title isn’t the only thing that Ronda Rousey may have on her mind. Ronda has found herself in headlines ever since joining the WWE after retiring from the UFC, and now she is making more news with recent comments about potentially having a baby in the near future. As seen in the TMZ video below, Rousey was stopped on the street by a reporter, and she answered a few questions.

She was first asked about her upcoming Money in the Bank match with WWE women’s champion Nia Jax. The former UFC fighter said that she was very excited for the opportunity and that she was grateful since she has only wrestled one match for the WWE (last April’s WrestleMania). She also said that she thinks she will come out the victor, but regardless, the WWE universe should be entertained with the event.

The reporter then commented about Ronda’s current relationship with her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne. The couple has been married for nearly a year, and the reporter asked the WWE wrestler if she was planning on having a baby anytime soon (Ronda Rousey first mentioned her eagerness of having a child on the Ellen show in 2016). “Rowdy” Ronda replied to the question and said that she would like to have a child “someday soon,” but that she didn’t know yet.



Both Triple H (real name Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent) and Rousey have stated in the past that her number one priority right now is her new career as a wrestler. Many speculated that when she signed with the company she would be a part-time worker, like Brock Lesnar, but Ronda fully dedicated herself to her new career and joined as a full-time wrestler (though she has only worked in one match, she appears nearly every week on TV and is training on a regular basis).

If the 31-year-old athlete were to get pregnant anytime soon it would probably derail the plans that the WWE has in store for her. A lifelong fan of professional wrestling, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey seems to be more excited than ever that she is now a WWE superstar. So, it’s possible that “someday soon” may be longer down the road than it sounds.

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax at Money in the Bank on June 17, 2018, live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.