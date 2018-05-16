Kristin Cavallari Rocks Bikini In Mexico Sans Jay Cutler

The former reality star looks hot, hot, hot.

Kristin Cavallari appears to be a enjoying a girls only trip in Mexico.

Over the past day, Cavallari has posted three photos from her tropical getaway with her girlfriends, captioning one of the posts with the phrase “girls only.” In the first of the three pictures, Cavallari hangs from a swing at the beach while professing to her fans that she is “out of office.”

In the photo, the reality star is wearing jean shorts, sunglasses, and a white bathing suit top. The next photo of the former Laguna Beach star shows Cavallari and her two girlfriends on swings at a beachside bar, all with big smiles on their faces.

But the most popular photo of the bunch came just two hours ago, with Cavallari posing in a bikini. In the picture, fans are treated to a view of Kristin’s backside as she rocks a teeny white bikini. A glimpse of Cavallari’s derriere is visible as she looks off into the ocean with a glass of wine in her hand.

So far, the photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 41,000 likes and 260-plus comments. A handful of fans commented on the sexy photo using only heart and fire emojis, while many others took to the post to comment on how good the mother-of-three looks.

“Beautiful girl, with a beautiful bum.”

“You are beautiful. Water not so much,” another fan wrote.

Bummin’ around A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on May 16, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

TMZ shares that the 31-year-old is vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, at the same spot that she and husband, Jay Cutler, vacationed last year. Of course, many of her fans will recall that on that particular trip, Cavallari famously posted a photo of the backside of Cutler without any clothes on.

A few days ago, the Inquisitr dished on how Cavallari maintains her amazing bikini body. The TV personality apparently does no cardio to maintain her slim physique, only weightlifting and sticking to a Paleo-inspired diet. Kristin also confessed that before she had children, all she did was cardio, but now that her life has changed so much, she focuses on weightlifting, eating healthier, and rarely drinking any alcohol.

The Paleo diet emphasizes high-quality proteins and healthy fats and limits processed foods. Many celebrities have tried this fad diet as of late, and as you can see with Cavallari, it clearly works.