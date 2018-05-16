Ed Sheeran Is The Inspiration For A New Ice Cream Flavor: Ketchup

Ed Sheehan is the blame for the questionable ice cream flavor.

So far, it’s been quite an exciting year for Ed Sheeran. First an engagement to Cherry Seaborn, and now ketchup flavored ice cream has been made to honor the 27-year-old.

Us Weekly Magazine reports that Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina, a gelato shop in Ireland, concocted a new, ketchup flavored ice cream flavor to honor the singer’s favorite condiment. Of course, the ice cream is made out of Heinz ketchup and also comes with ketchup drizzled on top.

The Nerdist shares that Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina wanted a way to welcome the singer back to his home country of Ireland for his tour, so they elected to think outside of the box and make an ice cream flavor just for him. Allegedly, it took the ice cream shop many attempts to get the unique creation just right.

When Gelati posted a photo of the ketchup creation to their Instagram account, they shared with fans that if they attend the Ed Sheeran concert, they can drop in for a free ketchup cone. Reviews of the ice cream shop’s decision to make ketchup ice cream were mixed, with many fans taking to the photo to express their thoughts on the weird ice cream choice.

“Would have been grand if ya didn’t know there was ketchup in it.”

“I feel we should make this part of your pre wedding party,” another fan said.

A post shared by Gelati (@gelati_icecream) on May 6, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Among his fans, it’s well known that Sheeran is a huge fan of ketchup. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that the singer is so obsessed with the condiment that he makes his entourage carry emergency bottles of ketchup in case they don’t have it at certain, posh restaurants that he visits. While on tour, Sheeran noticed that many high-end restaurants that he dined at didn’t supply ketchup and he wanted to make sure that he would be covered in situations where they don’t.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 28, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

The singer also took his obsession to a whole new level by getting a ketchup tattoo on his arm to pay tribute to his favorite dipping sauce.

Fans who wish to see the singer on his tour in the U.S. will be able to do so starting in August. According to the singer’s website, his North American Tour will kick off on August 18 in Pasadena, California, and end on November 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.