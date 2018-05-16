Celebrities and fans are calling her post 'toxic' and a 'terrible influence' on her young fans.

Kim Kardashian West has come under fire for a now-deleted Instagram post promoting an appetite suppressing lollipop.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sponsored post on her social media account, encouraging her followers to check out a lollipop made by Flat Tummy Co. that supposedly curbs your appetite, helping you get the flat tummy that society expects you to have, or some such nonsense.

The Kardashians are known for promoting products on their social media platforms but this ad struck a nerve with fellow celebrities and fans, who quickly put the reality star on blast for sending a negative message to her young, impressionable fans.

In her post, Kardashian praised the lollipop and the results it gives as “literally unreal,” pushing her 111 million followers to head to the company’s website quick before a deal on the treats ran out. It’s not the first time the business mogul has promoted the brand. Kardashian made headlines earlier this year when she shared a post advertising the company’s diet shakes — though fans were more concerned about the disheveled state of her kitchen than the meal replacement drink she claimed to be on.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also rep Flat Tummy Co., sharing posts about fat-burning teas and diet drink mixes with their millions of followers, though neither sister has posted anything about an appetite-suppressing lollipop yet.

Though it’s expected at this point that celebrities will use their massive followings to garner new business partnerships, and plenty of A-listers promote brands on their Instagrams, Kardashian’s latest endorsement has hit a nerve with her peers and her dedicated fan base.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who hasn’t been shy about taking the Kardashian family to task over their questionable product placements, put the social media maven on blast for her “toxic influence” on young girls.

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” ???? pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Jamil wasn’t the only one to go after Kardashian on Twitter for backing a product that seems to promote an unhealthy idea of what a woman’s body should look like.

wow i have lost all respect for Kim Kardashian. promoting appetite suppressants when it’s mental health awareness week?? there are so many people who battle or who have battled with an eating disorder and she is making not eating look like it is “trendy”. disgusting and selfish. — letice day (@leticeyday) May 16, 2018

kim kardashian is really almost 40 years old with all the money in the world and she's still out here advertising appetite suppressants to teenagers on instagram — Katelin (@etherealbunny) May 16, 2018

Kardashian quickly deleted the post after all of the backlash, but some people believe she hasn’t gone far enough. With eating disorders proving to be a dangerous mental health issue, especially in young women, some fans think Kardashian should issue an apology and a message on body positivity to encourage her young fans to be healthy, take care of themselves, and to love the form they were born with.

i know she deleted it after the backlash but kim kardashian should reflect + apologize for promoting "appetite suppressant lollipops." as an eating disorder survivor, i find this deeply troubling and pretty disgraceful — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) May 16, 2018

Most of the Kardashian family has shared sponsored posts in the past about weight-loss products — the controversial waist-trainers and fat-burning teas have proven particularly problematic for the stars — but as the family’s social media following continues to grow, hopefully, they’ll begin using their brand to promote body confidence and self-love instead of these concerning weight-loss deals.