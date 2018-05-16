Rob Gronkowski Posts Pic Of Bikini Clad Camille Kostek, Calls Her His ‘Jamaican Baby’

It's the first time the Patriots star has posted a picture of his bae in months.

Rob Gronkowski is blowing up social media with pictures from his Jamaican vacation with main squeeze Camille Kostek, the first time in a while the New England Patriots star has posted pics of the happy couple.

As The Boston Globe reports, it’s the offseason for Gronk, what with the NFL season well behind him and still months to go before training camp, so it’s as good a time as any for a tropical vacation. And when you have all the money in the world, and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model for a girlfriend, what better place to go than to the sunny beaches of Jamaica?

And while some celebrities prefer to vacation in anonymity, Gronk, never one to shy away from a rolling camera, has turned this vacation into something of a media spectacle. Sports Illustrated reports that the reason for the vacation is two-fold: first, to celebrate the tight end’s 29th birthday, and second, to celebrate Camille’s #SISwimsearch win.

Camille has been the one doing most of the documenting of the holiday, posting pics and videos of their luxury accommodations, their zip-line tours through the Jamaican rainforest, and a sexy dance she put on for her man.

And on Wednesday, Rob himself joined in the Instagram fun, posting a picture of the pair, Camille still sporting the same red bikini from her video. Rob called Camille his “Jamaican baby” (actually, she’s from Connecticut).

Now pushing 30, Gronkowski is approaching the end of his career as a star NFL player. Sure, he may have a few years left in him, but he’s been beset by injuries and his best years are definitely going to be behind him soon.

Fortunately, Gronk has made a name for himself for being the NFL’s favorite jokester, even running a party cruise business with his brothers. His happy-go-lucky image as a hard partier may be a part of a branding effort to set himself up for a post-football career, possibly as an actor, a broadcaster, or maybe even a wrestling character.

As for Camille – she and Gronk apparently met through their jobs, as The Daily Mail reports that she was a Patriots cheerleader when the two became a thing. Once the two paired up, Camille got herself an upgrade to the players’ box to watch games.

Still, their relationship has been described as “on-again, off-again,” and as recently as May of this year they had apparently been broken up before patching things up yet again.