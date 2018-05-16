Jeremy Calvert Admits To Hooking Up With Leah Messer This Year, But Did He Cheat On New Girlfriend Desiree?

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer reconciled during filming on 'Teen Mom 2' Season 8B.

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer decided to give their relationship another chance during Teen Mom 2 Season 8B but currently, Calvert is dating another woman.

Just weeks after Calvert went public with new girlfriend Desiree Kibler, fans began seeing moments between him and his ex-wife on the show that revealed the couple actually began hooking up with one another earlier this year.

“I don’t know how MTV is going to edit it, but we didn’t get back into a relationship,” Calvert explained during a May 15 interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

According to Calvert, he and Messer were both single earlier this year after he and Kibler took a short break and during that time, they hooked up. While it was previously believed that Kibler’s relationship with the reality star began after his relationship with Messer came to an end, the couple actually began dating several months ago but decided to take a break in January.

As for why Calvert and Kibler temporarily ended their relationship for several months earlier this year, Calvert said Kibler had a lot going on with school. He then applauded his girlfriend for doing the mature thing and said they weren’t trying to rush into anything.

Calvert and Messer may not be involved in a romantic relationship with one another at this point in time, but they have a great friendship with one another which allows them to co-parent their four-year-old daughter successfully. As Calvert explained, he’s glad to be friends with his former wife.

Although Kibler endured some tough times in early April when she was arrested for DUI twice in one night, she’s spoken out about her missteps publicly and told her followers on Twitter that she has learned from her mistakes.

Calvert and Kibler may have only been dating for a few months, on and off, but on Twitter, Kibler has made it quite clear that she sees a future with the reality star and even recently shared a tweet in which she included a house and an engagement ring.

To see more of Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer, and their families, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.