Comedian Jake Flores Makes Cinco De Mayo Jokes About Killing ICE Agents, And DHS Comes Over For A Chat

Brooklyn comedian Jake Flores tweeted jokes offering rewards for killing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and Homeland Security responded by paying him a visit.

An aspiring young comedian and pizza delivery worker, Jake Flores, probably didn’t expect a visit from the United States Department of Homeland Security when he sent his first tweet at 2:00 am on May 5, 2018, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo memorializes a bloody engagement between French troops and the Mexican army in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The battle, which is now celebrated as a national holiday in Mexico, commemorates the Mexican army’s surprising victory over a vastly superior enemy. As the Hispanic population of the United States continues to grow, the holiday has also become popular in America.

Perhaps Mr. Flores was inspired by the spirit of independence and revolution when he began his minor tweet storm. As reported by the New York Post, Jake’s tweet, now deleted, read as follows.

“Ok here’s how Cinco de Mayo works in 2018. White people are allowed to culturally appropriate on the condition that you help to destroy ICE. You kill 1 ICE agent and you get to wear a sombrero. 2 kills and you can wear a pancho. 3rd kill you can draw a mustache on your face in sharpie. 5 kills and you can do skull paint. It goes on and on like this up to 100. After you kill 100 ICE agents you are allowed to be full on racist and no one can give you shit about it. Drive a lowrider, call people wetbacks, get a weird tattoo of a chola that’s also a clown for some reason. No one can stop you. You earned it.”

Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. Gregory Bull / AP Images

Apparently, the United States government was not in a celebratory Cinco de Mayo mood, and at 9:30 in the morning on Sunday, May 6, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security stopped by for a brief chat and a cuppa.

Lmao Homeland Security just busted down my door over a joke — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) May 6, 2018

Jake later revealed that the DHS agents actually knocked on his door, and he let them in, which is less dramatic, but the visit was still not a laughing matter. For his part, Jake kept stirring the pot with another tweet.

Everyone say hi, they are definitely reading this!!!! — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) May 6, 2018

In conjunction with the DHS visit to Jake’s apartment, ICE Press Secretary Jennifer Elzea spoke to Univision’s Splinter News, and she expressed the government’s opinion of his tweets.

“The kind of language expressed in the tweets, even in an allegedly joking manner, is reckless and irresponsible. It potentially puts at risk those who have taken an oath to uphold the law and protect public safety.”

The actual visit was pretty standard stuff, and Flores told Splinter News that he wasn’t threatened with arrest. While Jake claimed the agents photographed his apartment, they explained why they were there and seemed quite willing to have an in-depth conversation.

ICE agents at a home in Atlanta during a targeted enforcement operation aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants, and at-large criminal aliens. Bryan Cox / ICE/AP Images

If one were to read the entire post-raid interview Splinter News conducted with Jake Flores, it seems he was quite willing to speak at length with the DHS agents. Criminal defense lawyers have been known to tell horror stories about clients who made the same mistake and ended up in prison.

In Shakespeare, the expression “Hoist with his own petard” was used to refer to a bomb maker who died when his own bomb blew up in his face. Police officers and federal agents are trained to get a person talking and keep them talking until they drop their guard and say something that can be used against them. People love to talk and once they start, they have a tendency to keep going and going. Just ask Donald Trump.

Here is a brief sample of the Splinter News post-raid interview with Jake Flores.

“So I explained this to him, and said the difference between the police and ICE is that the police have a statement mission that, on some level, is good, and then still mess it up. But with ICE, their stated mission is what we disagree with. I don’t believe there should be a modern day Gestapo. I believe this is motivated by a lot of sinister things, so I asked him about it.”

While Jake Flores might think he set the DHS agents straight, they would probably have another take on the situation. Calmer heads might suggest there was nothing funny about making jokes about anyone’s death. But then again, we play video games in which we slaughter enemies by the thousands for fun and relaxation.

Maybe John Lennon and Paul McCartney were right after all.