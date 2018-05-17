Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Game 2 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Defending NBA champion Warriors could deal crushing blow to top-seeded Rockets by taking both games on Houston's home court.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors could deal what would likely be a fatal blow to the Houston Rockets’ hopes of getting to the NBA Finals with a win in Game Two of their Western Conference finals series, a game that will live stream from Houston on Wednesday with the Rockets desperately needing a win on their home court.

Falling behind in the series 2-0 after dropping the series opener by a decisive 13-point margin would mean that Houston would need to win at least two games at Oracle Arena to take the seven game series.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets NBA Western Conference final series Game Two, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,000-seat Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, May 16. In the Eastern time zone, that start time will be 9 p.m., and 6 p.m. in the Pacific time zone.

In game one, Kevin Durant led the way offensively for the Warriors, pouring in 37 points on a night when the teams superstar Stephen Curry came out slowly with only 18 points, hitting eight of 15 attempts, including just one of five from three point range.

Kevin Durant tallied 37 points in the Warriors’ game one victory. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

On the Houston side, James Harden exploded for 41, equalling his second-highest total of the postseason for the top-seeded Rockets. But Chris Paul scored 23 while no other Houston scorer topped 15, meaning that without a more balanced attack in game two, the Rockets could be looking at a nearly impossible situation as they try to survive and reach only their fifth NBA Finals in 52 seasons.

Houston will also need to clamp down defensively on the Warriors’ top three of Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson, who threw up 75 percent of Golden State’s shot attempts in the first game of the series. Forcing Draymond Green — who was an anemic one-for-five from the field in game one — and Andre Iguodola at two-for-three to take more attempts will be key to a Houston victory in the second meeting.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have tabbed the Rockets as slight favorites, by 1.5 points over Golden State in Wednesday’s game.

Watch Harden and other Rockets players give their own views on what they need to do to even the series heading into Oracle Arena for Sunday’s third meeting in the video below.

