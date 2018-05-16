MTV May Separate Briana DeJesus From Her Co-Stars During The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: ‘Some Girls Are Threatened’

The drama between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry is quite contentious.

Briana DeJesus may be separated from the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast when the unite in New York City this weekend to film the reunion special for Season 8B.

During a new interview, DeJesus said that she and the other women of the show, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, may not actually cross paths during the upcoming taping.

“I don’t even want to go, but obviously I have to,” DeJesus told Radar Online on May 14.

According to DeJesus, Lowry is the mean one of the group but because Houska and Messer are close friends of hers, they will likely follow her lead.

“Some girls are threatened by me,” DeJesus added.

While DeJesus doesn’t have any problems at all with Houska or Messer, despite the fact that Messer went behind her back and told Lowry about her plans with Javi Marroquin, DeJesus does have major issues with Lowry. After all, she briefly dated her former husband, Marroquin, and ever since the relationship was confirmed publicly, the women have been at odds.

Although DeJesus’ romance with Marroquin came to an end months ago, her drama with Lowry has continued and on Teen Mom 2, fans are starting to see how things played out between them in the months that followed the romance reveal.

???? A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on May 8, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

Continuing on to Radar Online, Briana DeJesus said that MTV is being extra careful when it comes to the setup of the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion because they don’t want a repeat of last season’s show, where she and Kailyn Lowry came to blows behind the scenes.

As fans are seeing on the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry threw a fit after learning that she did not have her own private room away from DeJesus and Jenelle Evans. Lowry then said that she didn’t want to be around “those people,” referring to DeJesus, Evans, and her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

In response to the drama between herself and her co-stars, DeJesus said she wasn’t sure about why her co-stars seemed so afraid of her and suggested they were “being petty.”

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.