Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Feels Uneasy About Tristan Thompson’s Relationship With Baby Mama Jordan Craig

Khloe Kardashian feeling anxious about Tristan Thompson's other baby mama.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels “uncomfortable” and “uneasy” when it comes to boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s other baby mama, Jordan Craig. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be keeping a close eye on Craig because she doesn’t like the fact that she’s bonded to Tristan.

According to a May 16 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t like knowing that Jordan Craig will always be apart of Tristan Thompson’s life. Although she understands that Jordan is the mother of Tristan’s son, Prince, she has to live with the reality that another woman shares a child with him.

Recently Jordan decided to post the first ever photo of she and Tristan’s son. The snapshot featured Craig with her smiling baby boy in his epic castle themed playroom. However, sources tell the outlet that Khloe was very “uncomfortable” seeing the picture, likely because it came just one day after she shared the first glimpse of she and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson.

An insider also revealed that Khloe Kardashian has felt “anxious” and even “jealous” of Jordan Craig at times and that she’s felt that way ever since she began dating Tristan Thompson. As many fans know, Khloe and Tristan began their relationship while Jordan was pregnant with little Prince, and fans bashed Thompson for allegedly dumping his pregnant baby mama to start a romance with Kardashian.

Over a year later, Khloe Kardashian found herself pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby when the unthinkable happened. Photos and video of the NBA star cheating on Khloe surfaced online just days before she gave birth to their daughter. In the media evidence, Thompson is seen kissing and touching other women and even taking one of the girls back to his NYC hotel room. Sources have revealed that Tristan cheated on Khloe with at least five different women while she was pregnant with their child.

Since the cheating scandal broke, Khloe Kardashian has lost trust in Tristan Thompson and has even been worried he may cheat on her again with Jordan Craig. However, Thompson allegedly told the reality star that he would “never hookup with Jordan again,” but that Kardashian is having a hard time believing him.