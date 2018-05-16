Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Pregnant With Her Fourth Child? Instagram Post Leads To Questions From Fans

Maci Bookout shared a suspicious video days ago. Is that a baby bump?

Maci Bookout may be pregnant with her fourth child.

Months after she and husband Taylor McKinney were seen contemplating the idea of adding a fourth child to their family, Teen Mom OG fans claim to have found signs of a growing baby bump in one of the reality star’s latest Instagram posts.

“I saw a bump in the last pic! Ahhh!!!!!!!” one person wrote in the comments section of Bookout’s May 14 video, according to a May 15 report from OK! Magazine.

Another fan said that Bookout looked to be sporting a “growing belly” as she and her family, including her three children, celebrated Mother’s Day earlier this week.

“That’s a baby bump!” a third fan added. “She does look a little curvy there!”

As the speculation continued, another Instagram user pointed out that Bookout’s face only looks full when she’s pregnant and asked the longtime reality star if she was currently expecting. Unfortunately, Bookout didn’t respond to the inquiry and has chosen to stay silent in regard to the ongoing rumors.

Bookout shares her oldest son, Bentley, with former boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who is currently married to wife Mackenzie Standifer, and her two youngest children, Jayde and Maverick, with husband McKinney.

During the recently aired seventh season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney opened up about the tragic miscarriage they suffered last year and spoke of their plans for their fourth child. However, at the time the episodes were shot, Bookout seemed unclear about whether she wanted to have another child naturally or welcome a fourth child into her family through adoption.

On one episode in particular, Bookout said that she doesn’t necessarily want to become pregnant again but told her husband she would do so if it was important to him.

As rumors swirl regarding Bookout’s potential pregnancy, her former boyfriend Ryan Edwards is currently awaiting the birth of his second child, the first for him and wife Mackenzie Standifer. As fans will recall, Edwards and Standifer confirmed her pregnancy at the end of Teen Mom OG Season 7 and later revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and their families will likely return to MTV later this year for the eighth season of Teen Mom OG.