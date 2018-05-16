‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nurses Ball Brings A Llama, ‘Chew’ Star Carla Hall, A ‘Bachelor,’ And Fun Acts

The 2018 Nurses Ball on 'General Hospital' is shaping up to be a wild one according to the latest spoilers.

It’s time for the 2018 Nurses Ball to kick off on General Hospital and spoilers tease that Wednesday’s show will have a lot going on for people throughout Port Charles. Viewers know that there are always fun guest stars and engaging performances for this annual event and it all kicks into gear with the May 16 show.

Previews for the next episode reveal that Lucy will be walking around with a llama for some reason, and Bachelor star Nick Viall is hosting the Nurses Ball, interviewing numerous Port Charles residents on the red carpet. The Chew host Carla Hall is involved with this year’s event and General Hospital spoilers note that Kimberly McCullough is back as Robin as well.

Hall’s appearance will be connected to Olivia in some way, as SheKnows Soaps shares that Olivia will be in a tough spot and thinks that Carla is her only hope. Obviously, considering the Chew star’s background, this is surely related to food for the Nurses Ball and Hall has indicated that she had a blast filming this appearance.

George Pennacchio of ABC7 is making an appearance in this year’s Nurses Ball and he shared some General Hospital spoilers from behind the scenes. There is supposedly going to be even more danger swirling during this year’s event than viewers have seen in past balls and fans will be anxious to see if this teaser actually rings true.

Thank you, Dutch, ❤️ for being such a perfect gentleman @GeneralHospital Sorry you were not given any lines, as actors we do not control the material. ????#NursesBall2018 pic.twitter.com/KHUhVSypld — Lynn Herring (@TheLynnHerring) May 15, 2018

Other teasers detail that Bachelor Nick Viall will be sharing some kind of action with Nina while Donnell Turner quips that Curtis’ experience at the event will be “magical.” General Hospital spoilers indicate that Spinelli will be at the event, but Jason will not be there as he’s digging into an investigation.

This investigation of Jason’s could be related to either Henrik or the Carly mess and additional teasers detail that Sam’s plans will be thrown off-course and Sonny will be feeling worried. Jason will also turn to Spinelli for help on his investigation and a lot of this action will carry over into Thursday’s episode.

Maxie will attend the ball with Peter, and General Hospital spoilers have teased that his identity as Henrik will be revealed very soon. There have also been teasers swirling around indicating that a baby may be ready to make an appearance as this Nurses Ball plays out, and it sounds as if viewers have a lot to look forward to as this annual event takes place beginning with Wednesday’s show.