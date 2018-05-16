John Cena Says He Wants To Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding

John Cena says he'll hop on a plane if Meghan Markle needs him.

John Cena may not be walking down the aisle at his own wedding after calling it quits with Nikki Bella, but that doesn’t mean he can’t celebrate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day. In fact, the WWE star has officially offered his services at the Royal Wedding.

According to a May 16 report by Us Weekly Magazine, John Cena appeared on The Today Show this week for an interview. When the topic of conversation turned towards the Royal Wedding, it was revealed that Meghan Markle would need someone to walk her down the aisle due to the fact that her father, Thomas Markle, would be unable to attend the ceremony.

Of course, John Cena offered himself as a replacement for Thomas Markle, saying that he would absolutely walk Meghan Markle down the aisle if she needed him, joking that he could hop on a plan and arrive in the UK in “a few days.”

On Tuesday it was announced that Thomas Markle would officially not be able to attend the Royal Wedding due to health complications. Meghan Markle’s father suffered a heart attack last week, and had to return to the hospital after having additional chest pains. Doctors reportedly told Thomas that he had a lot of damage to his heart, and scheduled a surgery for this week, meaning he would be unable to travel to London to watch his little girl get married.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and her future husband, Prince Harry are said to be very worried about Thomas during his health crisis. However, it is a time of mixed emotions for the couple, who are also excited for their wedding day, and to start their lives together as husband and wife. While Thomas won’t be in attendance at the Royal Wedding it is unlikely that John Cena’s services will be needed.

It seems that Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, could possibly walk the future Duchess down the aisle, or that one of Prince Harry’s family members could step in. Harry’s big brother and best man, Prince William could possible land the job of walking Meghan towards her future husband, or Harry’s father, Prince Charles, could do the honor. Although, fans can’t help but laugh at the thought of John Cena walking the soon-to-be princess down the aisle at the Royal Wedding.