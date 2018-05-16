‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Confronts Kate After Vivian’s Death

Will Stefan seek revenge on Kate for Vivian's death?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Kate Roberts-DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will finally face off after a shocking turn of events.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Stefan and Kate come face to face to finally have it out about the circumstances that led to Vivian’s death. As many DOOL fans already know, Kate had been threatening Vivian’s devious plans when Viv pulled a gun on her old enemy. The two women eventually began to struggle over the weapon and the gun fired, revealing that Vivian had taken a bullet during the altercation.

Although Vivian was rushed to the hospital and immediately went into surgery following her gunshot wound, it was too late. There was nothing that doctors could do to save her, and she was pronounced dead. Of course, the news of Vivian’s death shocked Salem, but no one was more stunned by Vivian’s passing than her son, Stefan.

Days of Our Lives viewers may remember that Vivian and Stefan didn’t have much time together as mother and son. The pair had met when Stefan was an adult, and then began scheming together to take over DiMera Enterprises. However, Vivian was the only real ally that Stefan had in Salem. The rest of his DiMera family is either dead, or hates him. He has a terrible relationship with his brother, Chad (Billy Flynn), and although he fell in love with Gabby, one the alter-egos of Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller), he was forced to say goodbye when Abby regained control of her body and began getting treatment for her split personality disorder.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan anxiously waits as Vivian's life hangs in the balance.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/9dallkQBYJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 11, 2018

Now, Stefan has nobody, and is truly alone in the world. He’s recovering from a brutal beating he took at the hands of his brother, Chad, and dodging hatred from nearly everyone in Salem. Will Stefan take after his father, Stefano DiMera, and use his pain to create a devilish revenge scheme against Kate and the other Salem citizens, or will he change his tune and live a more low key life in his new hometown?

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.