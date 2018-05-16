Lala Kent Hits The Red Carpet With Randall Emmett During The 2018 Cannes Film Festival [Photos]

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are currently in France to promote his latest film.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have attended a number of events in honor of his latest film, Gotti, during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, and on Tuesday night, they hit the red carpet for a screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Along with the stars of Gotti, including rapper 50 Cent, actor John Travolta, and actress Kelly Preston, Kent and Emmett posed for photos before watching the new flick surrounded by the movie’s own cast. In photos, the Vanderpump Rules star was seen posing in a white floor-length gown and Yves Saint Laurent clutch, as her boyfriend of over two years sported an all black three-piece suit.

During their night out, both Kent and Emmett shared photos of the event on their Instagram pages and Kent shared a couple of videos as well.

In one of Kent’s videos, she and Emmett were seen hanging out with 50 Cent.

“Canne. Gotti. Baby. 50,” Kent wrote in the video’s caption, which also included a clip of three of them traveling to the screening.

Kent and Emmett traveled first class to Cannes at the end of last week, and on Instagram, Kent has gushed over her movie producer boyfriend on a number of occasions, continuously telling her fans and followers how proud she is of Emmett and his incredible career success.

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, 50 Cent, John Travolta, and Kelly Preston attend the screening of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Lala Kent has been dating Randall Emmett since 2016, but didn’t go public with the relationship until the end of last year, just as his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized.

Throughout the past several months, Kent and Emmett have seemingly become more and more serious about their romance. In addition to Kent wearing a diamond ring on her wedding ring finger, she and her boyfriend have been spending time as a family with his two daughters, Rylee and London. They’ve also done tons of traveling to a number of destinations, including Las Vegas, Utah, New York City, Miami, and the Bahamas.

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into the conclusion of the three-part reunion special of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which airs on Bravo TV next Monday night, May 21, at 9 p.m.