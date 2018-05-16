Jenelle Evans Reportedly Refusing To Attend ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

MTV reportedly wouldn't give in to Jenelle's demands this time around.

Jenelle Evans will reportedly not be attending the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which is filming in New York City this weekend. Jenelle, one of the most controversial stars of the franchise, has allegedly refused to fly to NYC for the reunion taping due to disagreements with MTV over the travel.

According to a May 16 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, sources close to Teen Mom 2 production reveal that Jenelle Evans has been making demands of the network all season. Most recently, Evans allegedly told production that she wanted them to pay for her husband, David Eason, to fly to New York and stay with her for the reunion, even though he was previously fired from the show and has been banned from the set.

As of now, the plan is not to address why Jenelle Evans won’t be at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but to have host Dr. Drew Pinsky reveal that she was unable to come. However, Jenelle will get to speak out during the filming. The reality star is reportedly set to Skype in and chat with Dr. Drew, much like Amber Portwood did during the most recent Teen Mom OG reunion due to her inability to travel because of her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 producers and crew are reportedly taking extra precautions to keep the cast happy and calm during the upcoming reunion. As many fans know, the previous reunion was filled with drama when all of the girls were forced to be in the same area together before heading out on stage. The close quarters wasn’t helpful for Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, who were in the middle of a feud over the fact that Kail’s ex-husband had started dating Briana. Things got out of hand, and production reportedly decided to keep the girls separated this time around in order to avoid possibly physical altercations.

One word: adorable. ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Meanwhile, while Jenelle Evans won’t be at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, her mother, Barbara Evans, will attend. One of Jenelle’s baby daddies, Nathan Griffith, will also be there. Kailyn Lowry will have two of her baby daddies there as well, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera, while Leah Messer’s exes, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert will not make appearances.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.