Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are ‘Concerned’ About Her Father, Have ‘Mixed Emotions’ As Royal Wedding Nears

Meghan and Harry have a lot on their plates at the moment.

Meghan Markle and her soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry, are said to be “very concerned” about the health of her father, Thomas Markle, who is set to undergo heart surgery in the states just days before the couple’s royal wedding.

According to a May 16 report by Entertainment Tonight, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worried about her father’s current health troubles, which couldn’t have come at a worse time for Meghan’s family.

Sources tell the outlet that Thomas Markle’s health issues are a “serious situation,” and that because his health is a “private matter,” there will be no official statement or comments made about it from the palace. With all of this going on, Harry and Meghan are still doing last minute prep for the royal wedding, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 19. Sadly, Thomas will not be able to attend the ceremony to walk his daughter down the aisle as he had previously planned to do.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to have very “mixed emotions” at the moment as they are worried about Thomas’ health, but also very excited to get married and start a new chapter of their lives together.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was spotted at the airport on Tuesday, and is due to meet Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family in the U.K. this week. With Thomas Markle unable to attend the royal wedding, rumors are flying about who may walk Meghan down the aisle.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle could be escorted down the aisle by her mother, Doria, the only other close family member who will be in attendance for the future duchess. However, there is also a chance that one of Prince Harry’s family members could do the honor. It’s being reported that Harry’s older brother could pull double duty as both best man, and the man who walks his future sister-in-law down the aisle, while Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is also a very viable option. However, Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, will not be able to do so as he is currently recovering from hip surgery.

More updates on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her father are sure to keep rolling in as the royal wedding inches closer.