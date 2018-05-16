Michelle Rodriguez Serves Epic Wardrobe Malfunction Teas On The De Grisogono Red Carpet

Michelle Rodriguez was attending the de Grisogno party in France.

De Grisogno really knows how to throw a party, and Michelle Rodriguez really knows how to keep all eyes on her.

When The Fast and The Furious star took to the red carpet to celebrate the famed jeweler’s latest collection, everyone at the Villa des Oliviers in Antibes, France, noticed that she was leaving very little to the imagination as her braless “side-boob” put in a special guest appearance.

Sheathed in a silky burgundy gown, The Daily Mail reports that Michelle Rodriguez stole the show away from the likes of Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the pictures on this site. At the link above, however, you can definitely see that the Girl Fight actress is proving to be fit, nearly 40, and fabulous.

The De Grisogno event was part of the Cannes Film Festival celebration and marked the 16th time that Rodriguez participated in the Cannes Film Festival festivities.

When Rodriguez realized that the cameras were going off — and snapping shots of her side-boob — she hammed it up for the camera, sticking her tongue out and making goofy faces. Good for her for being a good sport about it all!

Earlier that day, Michelle Rodriguez was seen taking a swim in her hotel pool in Cannes proper, and she donned a skimpy string bikini for the paparazzi to feast their eyes on.

JustJared, of course, featured the sexy photos and gave her mad props for looking amazing for any age, let alone her own.

Rodriguez was also spotted at the premiere of BlackKklansman, the new film from Spike Lee that stars John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son, and star of HBO’s Ballers), Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Jasper Pääkkönen, Corey Hawkins, Paul Walter Hauser, and Harry Belafonte. The film is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a now-retired black police officer who infiltrated the ranks of the KKK.

The film, which received mixed reviews, also received a standing ovation at the Festival, including from Michelle Rodriguez, leading many to speculate that Spike Lee was aiming for the Palm D’or award, the highest award offered at the film festival.