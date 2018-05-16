Pauley Perrette And ‘NCIS’ Network CBS Trade Responses On ‘Multiple Assaults,’ ‘Workplace Concern’

The 'NCIS' actress claims to have suffered 'multiple physical assaults,' and that's why she left the show.

Over the weekend, Pauley Perrette took to Twitter to explain she was leaving the NCIS TV show after 16 years on the hit drama. She claims to have been physically assaulted multiple times on the NCIS set and she claims that the showrunners are feeding the media false stories in hopes of keeping her quiet. Now, CBS has officially responded to the allegations.

On Sunday, Pauley started the morning off by saying that, “there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.” She has “refused to go low” and that’s why she’s “never told publicly what happened.” If any Twitter followers believe the allegations against her, she asks that people “please leave me alone.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just…?” Pauley tweeted. “There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

The actress has not yet identified the man that she says “did it.” Pauley ended by noting that she had been supporting anti-bullying programs and now she says she knows what it feels like, “because it was me.” She says it’s “horrifying” if you’re required to go to school or work where the bullying is taking place. She ended by explaining why she felt she needed to leave NCIS.

“I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone,” she wrote.

Pauley Perrette. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

In response to Perrette’s allegations, CBS released the following statement.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her.

Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette responded to the statement with another tweet saying, “I want to thank my studio and network CBS. They have always been so good to me and always had my back.”